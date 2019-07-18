UP STF tasked with nabbing culprits who attacked prison van, killed 2 policemen in Sambhal

Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said its Special Task Force (STF) was tasked with nabbing the unidentified assailants, who opened fire at a jail van, killing two police personnel, and helped three undertrials escape from the custody in Sambhal district on Wednesday.ADG, Bareilly zone Avinash Chandra said, "A cash reward of Rs one lakh each has been announced on the three criminals who killed the police personnel. They will be given a terse reply in their own language."In a statement issued here, ADG (Law and Order) PV Rama Shastri said, "Police from the entire Moradabad range and STF are making all-out efforts to quickly bring the culprits to justice. We have demonstrated many times in the past that toughest possible action in a decisive manner awaits criminals who commit grave crimes."He also said, "I found out from the senior officers camping in Sambhal regarding the circumstances under which the constables were transferred in a truck. It happened just after the incident, when their colleagues felt they should immediately rush them for medical help to save their lives."They got hold of the immediately available vehicle without waiting for the ambulance. Today, the martyred constable were given full honours and senior officers will be participating in their last rites."The ADG conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, while assuring them of the "best possible assistance".The two policemen -- constables Harendra and Brijpal -- were killed as the unidentified assailants opened fire at a jail van in Sambhal district on Wednesday and helped three undertrial prisoners escape from the custody.Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said the two constables, escorting some undertrial prisoners to Moradabad, were shot dead by heavily-armed criminals in an audacious attack on the police team.The incident occurred at the Dhannumal crossing, near Banither village, when a police van returning with 24 undertrial prisoners to Moradabad after hearings in a Chandausi court was attacked by the criminals, Rama Shastri said.Attempts were on to nab the culprits, he added.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deepest condolences" on the death of the two policemen and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to their next of kin, besides a government service for a dependent family member and "extraordinary pension" to their wives, an official spokesperson said.Meanwhile, IG, Moradabad range Ramit Sharma told reporters in Sambhal, "Intensive checking is going on in Rampur, Moradabad and Amroha districts. The bodies of the slain constables have been sent to their villages after paying tributes to them at the Police Lines." PTI NAV/CORR RC