UP student commits suicide after failing to get job

Banda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide here after he failed to get a job, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Jaraili Kothi locality under City Kotwali police station limits on Sunday, they said.Nagendra Singh, pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree at a college in Baberu area, was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room, Station House Officer Baljit Singh said.He said Nagendra left a suicide note in his room, mentioning that he was taking the extreme step after failing to get a job.An investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.