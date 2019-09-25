UP student, who accused BJP's Chinmayanand of rape, arrested in extortion case

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) The 23-year-old student, who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of extortion, police sources said.She was arrested from her house by the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police around 9.15 am, the sources said.She was then taken for medical examination, they said.She will be produced before a court later in the day, they added. PTI CORR SAB SOMSOM