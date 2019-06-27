UP: Three held in suspected honour killing case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Three men, including brother and maternal uncle of a woman, were arrested here Thursday in connection with her killing allegedly over her relationship with a man, police said. The throat-slit body of the 21-year-old woman, identified as Shabina, was found outside Tawli village here on June 21, they said. A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons. SSP Sudhir Kumar told newsmen here Thursday that during investigation, six people including Saleem, who is brother of the deceased, her maternal uncle Abbas, and one Khalid were found involved in her killing. She was killed allegedly after her family did not approve of her relationship with a man, police said. While Saleem, Abbas and Khalid have been arrested, efforts are on to nab the remaining three accused who are on the run, they said. PTI CORR CK