UP: Three teens drown while bathing in river

Azamgarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Three teenagers, including two brothers, drowned while taking a bath in Ghaghara river in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Sunday, police said.The deceased were identified as Anurag (12), his brother Ajit (18), and Himanshu (14), they said.The incident took place in Gangepur Mathia village under Raunapar police station area, Circle Officer, Sagri, Ramjanam said."Anurag, Ajit and Himanshu had gone to take a bath in Ghaghara river. While bathing, they ventured into deep water," he said.Two other boys, who were accompanying them, raised an alarm. Locals rushed to save the boys but could only save two of them, he added."The bodies of the deceased were fished out from the river after a long search operation," Ramjanam said.