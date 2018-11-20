UP to purchase 112 vehicles, most of them for VIP security

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will be purchasing 112 vehicles, including jammers, mainly for the security of VIPs during their stay here, a state government spokesperson said. The decision was taken Tuesday at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the spokesperson said. "The cabinet has given nod to purchase 112 vehicles costing over Rs 25 crore," he said. While 79 vehicles will be purchased at a cost of Rs 16.25 crore for the police to provide security to the VIPs during their visit to the state, 16 vehicles, including bulletproof SUVs and jammers, will be bought for Rs 6.3 crore for the state's VIP fleet, the spokesperson said. Apart from this, 17 new luxury sedans will be added to the Uttar Pradesh estate department at Rs 2.46 crore, he said. PTI ABN MAZ CK