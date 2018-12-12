UP: Truck driver dies after genitals hacked off

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday after unidentified persons chopped off his genitals and beat him in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. The incident took place at Akberpur Sunehti village in Shamli, they said. The body and the severed part were found in the nearby fields, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem. A case was registered against unidentified persons and the investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI CORR AD CK