UP: Two booked for posting objectionable messages against Dalits

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for posting objectionable messages against a Dalit leader on the social media, the police said on Monday. The incident was reported at Tugalpur village under Purkaji Police Station in the district on Sunday.Sandeep Singh and Ankush were booked under various sections of the SC/ST act, said Circle officer Rizwan Ahmad, adding that the duo was absconding.A case was registered by Bhima Sena activist Tikan Bodh who alleged that objectionable messages against the Dalit leader were posted online by the accused. PTI CORR MAZ RHL