UP: Two boys killed in lightning strike

Banda (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two boys were killed after lightning struck them in neighbouring Chitrakoot district, police said on Wednesday. Uday Raj (13) and Pushpendra (12) had taken their cattle for grazing when the lightning struck in Khandeha village in Mau on Tuesday evening, Circle Officer Ishtiyaq Ahmed said. He said the boys suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a community health centre where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said. PTI COR SAB ADCK