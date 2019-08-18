scorecardresearch
UP: Two minor boys held for gang-raping 5-yr-old girl

(Eds: changing word in intro) Banda, Aug 18 (PTI) Two minor boys were held in neighbouring Fatehpur district for allegedly gang-raping a five-year-old girl, police said on Sunday. Circle officer of Bindki (under Fatehpur district) Abhishek Tiwari said, "On Saturday, two minor teenager boys had allegedly gang-raped a five-year-old girl at a lonely place.""When the girl returned to her home on Sunday, she narrated the entire sequence of event. A case was registered on Sunday morning," he added. Police also said that the medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped. PTI CORR NAV RHL

