UP: Two minors killed as 'old house' collapses in rain

Noida (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two minors were killed and nine of their family members injured after a two-storey house collapsed in a village near Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, officials said.The house located in Dubli village under the Rabupura police station limits was an old structure and it collapsed due to heavy rain, police said."Eleven members of the family were trapped after the house collapsed. Two girls died of injuries while nine others of the family were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," a police official said.Those hospitalised were stated to be out of danger, he added.According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.Rains have lashed Delhi-NCR over the last two days, with Noida and Greater Noida witnessing a good spell of showers even as it led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places.