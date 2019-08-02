UP: Two policemen killed in accident

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Two policemen were killed in an accident in Sultanpur district when their SUV was hit by an unidentified vehicle, officials said on Friday.SHO of Chilihiya Police Station in Siddharth Nagar Rajkumar Yadav and Sub Inspector Nityanand Yadav were on their way to Allahabad for a court case when the incident occurred near Kurebhar village, police said.The duo died on the spot while three others were injured, they said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and condoled the death of the two policemen, an official said. He has directed the district administration to ensure that best treatment is provided to the injured. PTI ABN CORR RHL