UP: Two teens drown in pond in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned in a pond while another was rescued, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday evening when Osama (14), Dilshad (16) and Kasib (16) were taking a bath in the pond at Kaserva village in Shahpur area, they said.Osama and Dilshad died in the incident, while Kasim was rescued and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. PTI CORR AD RHLRHL