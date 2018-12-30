UP university to set up first goat fertility lab in the state

Mathura, Dec 30 (PTI) Aiming to supplement farmers income in Uttar Pradesh, the Deen Dayal Veterinary University here proposes to set up the first goat fertility lab in the state under a novel project funded by the central government, its vice chancellor K M L Pathak said Sunday.The Union government, under Rastriya Krashi Vikas Yojna, has transferred Rs 22 crore to the university through the state Government for establishing UP's first goat fertility lab and allied system, Pathak told reporters here Sunday. Besides the proposed fertility lab, the infrastructure for a separate goat farm is under construction, he said.To make goat farming a profitable business, the stress would not only be on improving the breed but also value addition and marketing, Pathak said. The University has entered into a contract with Pradeshik cooperative Dairy Federation for marketing, he added.Besides stall feeding, the woman involved in goat farming would be trained to prepare Mazrela cheese from goat milk, he said. Mazrela cheese is nutritious and tasty and would fetch more income as it is in demand in various hotels, he added. PTI COR TVSTVS