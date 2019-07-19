UP upper house witnesses uproar over cases against Azam Khan

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Friday witnessed unruly scenes with the Samajwadi Party protesting over the inclusion of party MP Azam Khan's name in a list of "land mafias" by the Rampur administration. On Thursday, Khan's name appeared on a list of the anti-land mafia portal in connection with the "forcible acquisition" of land for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Terming the cases registered against Azam Khan fake, SP members disrupted the proceedings, raising slogans and accusing the government of muzzling the democracy. Leader of the Opposition Ahmad Hasan registered his protest as soon as the House assembled at 11 am."Nearly a dozen cases have been registered against the senior SP leader. The most painful thing is that he has taken land for building an university and not for any personal gains. In which direction is the government going? Is Azam Khan a land mafia," he said. Reacting to it, the Leader of the House, Dinesh Sharma, said the government was "treating everyone equally" and was not acting out of "vengeance". "The government has made an online provision of registering a report and action will be taken only after examining all aspects. The allegations levelled against the government are baseless and do not have any link with the policy and intention of the government," Sharma said. He also mentioned that Khan was not a member of the council and the issue could only be raised in the House of which he was a member. Following this, Ahmad Hasan requested the Chair that an all-party committee of the House be formed to examine the matter, which was turned down by Dinesh Sharma, stressing that it could not be formed without following proper rules. Sharma also sought the co-operation of the Opposition in running the House. On this, agitated SP members trooped into the well of the House, prompting Chairman Ramesh Yadav to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon. When the House re-assembled, the Leader of Opposition once again raised the issue. SP members came into the well of the House again, raising slogans. Amidst the din and sloganeering, the Leader of the House took up the agenda for the day. As the protest by the SP members continued, the House was adjourned till Monday. PTI NAV SAB RDKRDK