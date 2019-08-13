UP village head, associates open fire on group of people, 1 killed

Etah (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured when a village head and his associates opened fire on a group of people at Shitalpur here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night after Shitalpur village head Bhupndra Yadav entered into an argument with a man, Veerpal, who accused him of using abusive language, they said. Veerpal was shot dead and two others were injured, Inspector Ashok Kumar said, adding that one of those hurt in the incident was referred to a hospital in Agra.ASP (crime) Rahul Kumar said an FIR was lodged against Yadav and five others, and efforts are on to nab them.PTI CORR SAB ANBANB