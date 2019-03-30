UP village threatens to boycott LS polls over demand for bridge

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 30 (PTI) The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the authorities not paying heed to their demand to construct a bridge over Solani river.The decision was taken at a panchayat meeting in Yogender Nagar village.A villager, Pratap Singh, said since the village is located near the river, residents face problems in getting across.These problems are aggravated during the monsoon season, he added. PTI CORR DIVDIV