UP will play major role in making India an economic superpower: Yogi

Lucknow July 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said the state will play a major role in making the country an economic superpower. "Uttar Pradesh will play a mjor role in achieving the target of USD 5 trillion economy and ensuring that India emerges as an economic superpower in the world," said the chief minister, speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony here for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore in the state. The chief minister said this year the state has achieved 28 per cent growth in the export sector which is a big jump. With investments worth Rs 65,000 crore, about 3 lakh youths may get employed, the chief minister added.