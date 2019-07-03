UP: Woman abducted, husband thrashed for marrying outside caste

Bareilly (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A woman was abducted and her husband severely beaten up for marrying against the will of her family in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said Wednesday.A video showing the couple being thrashed by the woman's family went viral on social media, creating outrage. The incident took place on Monday in Bhojupura area, they said.Sonam had married Gurbachan, of Ghangaua-Ghangauri village, about a year back against the will of her family, who opposed it as both of them belonged to different castes, police said.The couple had left the village after the wedding and returned recently, they said.Sonam's family members arrived at the couple's home on Monday and severely beat up Gurbachan and abducted Sonam, police said.She was rescued within 24 hours but Gurbachan sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital, they said.A case has been registered at the Bhojipura Police Station and efforts are on to nab those behind the incident, said Sansar Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural). PTI COR SAB AD SOMSOM