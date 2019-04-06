UP: Woman attacked after son elopes with girl

/RMuzaffarnagar, Apr 6 (PTI) A woman was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people after her son eloped with a girl of his village, police said on Saturday.Guddu eloped with a girl of Vilayat Nagar village. Infuriated over the incident, a group of villagers attacked his mother on Friday, injuring her seriously. According to Station House Officer G S Gill, police have registered a case. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI Corr GVS