UP: Woman burnt to death after saree catches fire from chulha

Banda (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was burnt to death after her saree caught fire from a clay stove in Uttar Pradesh's Parai village, police said on Friday.The incident took place when Kalpana was cooking. She died on the spot, Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said.The body has been sent for postmortem. No complaint has been lodged by the family members, he said.