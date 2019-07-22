UP: Woman commits suicide after fight with step sons

Muzaffarnagar, July 22 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district as she was depressed after a squabble with her step sons, police said Monday.Balesh Kumari was the second wife of Raghunath, who died some time back, officials said, adding that she did not have any children.Her body was found hanging at her home in Meenakshipuram locality under Mandi police station limits on Sunday evening, they said.Police said she was having some disputes with her two step sons.Her body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, they said.In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide and his body was found hanging at his home in Janakpuri locality of the city on Sunday, police said.Vipin Pal's body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, they said.His father has alleged that Vipin was under pressure from some men who were demanding money from him, police said. PTI CORR SOMSOM