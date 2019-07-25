UP: Woman, daughter attempt suicide at SP office over eve-teasing, police 'inaction'

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A woman and her daughter attempted suicide by consuming poison at the SP office in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district allegedly over eve-teasing by some neighbours and police "inaction" on their complaint, an official said on Thursday. A police sub-inspector was suspended for alleged negligence of duty, the senior police official said. According to Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the incident took place on Wednesday when the mother-daughter duo had come to his office to complain about eve-teasing. The two were shifted to hospital, the SP said. Meanwhile, a case was registered against five persons -- Vipin, Arvind, Naresh, Sunil and Bharat under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Khodsama village under the Jhinjhana Police Station limits in Shamli. The in-charge of Chosana police outpost, Sub-Inspector Binu Singh, has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty after the victims claimed that no FIR was registered on the basis of their complaint. PTI CORR CK