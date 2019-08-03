UP: Woman dies as mound of mud caves in

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was killed and her mother seriously injured when a mound of mud caved in on them in Kaserwa village here, police said on Saturday.Bano and her mother Zenab (60) were digging to collect soil for plastering their house ahead of the festival of eid when the incident occurred on Friday night, they said.Both were taken to a local hospital, police said, adding that Bano succumbed to injuries. PTI CORR RHL