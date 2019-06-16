scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

UP woman ends life by jumping off hospital building after death of her newborn

Bareilly (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off the terrace of a district hospital here after the death of her newborn girl, police said.Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, Alka Sharma, said the woman was upset over the death of her daughter within a few hours of birth last week.She was suppose to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.However, the woman went to the terrace on the third floor of the hospital building and allegedly jumped from there, Sharma said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ MAZ NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos