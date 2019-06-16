UP woman ends life by jumping off hospital building after death of her newborn

Bareilly (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off the terrace of a district hospital here after the death of her newborn girl, police said.Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, Alka Sharma, said the woman was upset over the death of her daughter within a few hours of birth last week.She was suppose to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.However, the woman went to the terrace on the third floor of the hospital building and allegedly jumped from there, Sharma said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ MAZ NSDNSD