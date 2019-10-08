UP: Woman, mother-in-law killed after being hit by train

Ballia (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A woman and her mother-in-law, who went near railway tracks to relieve themselves, were killed after being hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred near Chilkahar village in Gadwar area, they said. Meena Devi (35) and Deventi Devi (65), who was hearing-impaired, died on the spot, the police said.The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem, they said.A probe into the matter is on, the police said. PTI CORR ABN ADAD