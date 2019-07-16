UP woman poisons her kids, killing son, commits suicide

Ghazipur (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman allegedly fed her three children pesticides, one of whom died, and later committed suicide by consuming the same poisonous substance in Lodhipur area here, police said Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday under the Jamania police station limits, they said.Nasreen, who was apparently upset due to a family dispute, fed the poisonous substance to her two-year-old son and two daughters, aged six years and nine months respectively, and consumed the same herself, officials said.They were rushed to a hospital after they started vomiting. Doctors declared Nasreen and her son brought dead, while her two daughters were undergoing treatment, they said.An investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR SAB MAZ IJT