UP: Woman strangled to death over dowry, 2 arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry at Galibpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Tuesday. Two of the five accused were arrested, they said. Mursalima was allegedly killed by her in-laws on Monday at their house, police said. They added that a case had been registered against the woman's husband Javed, father-in-law Pappu, her two mother-in-laws Mursaleen and Imrana and brother-in-law Parvez. The husband and the father-in-law of the woman had been arrested after the post-mortem examination confirmed strangulation, police said.