UP: Woman thrashed by husband over dowry

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 2 (PTI) A woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband over non-fulfilment of dowry demand in Chandsina village here, police said on Friday.Ali Sahib had married Shabina about an year ago and was demanding a motorcyle from her as dowry, they said.Frustrated over his demand not being met, the accused thrashed the victim on Friday, SHO, Ratanpuri Police Station Kamal Singh said.The police have registered a case against the husband who is absconding, he said, adding that the victim was admitted to a hospital. PTI CORR RHL