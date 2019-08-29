UP Women Commission chief assures missing student's family of unbiased probe

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Vimla Batham on Thursday assured the family of the post-graduate student, who has been missing for six days from Shahjahanpur after accusing BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassing her, of unbiased probe in the case.Batham talked to the "family members of the kidnapped girl and assured them justice by ensuring unbiased probe and her recovery," the Commission said in an official statement.The chairperson also talked to the Shahjahanpur SP and Bareilly Zone ADG and inquired about the case.The student, of a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, alleged in a video posted on social media on August 23 that the 72-year-old former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her. The next day, she was reported missing.In a police complaint, the woman's father has accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing his daughter, which the politician has denied and claimed he was being blackmailed for Rs 5-crore ransom.Shahjahanpur police said Chinmayanand has been booked on charges related to abduction for murder and criminal intimidation.On Wednesday, the Commission sought a report from the district administration. Batham has said she is committed to ensure the student's safe return. PTI ABN ABHABHABH