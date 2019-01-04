UPA ignored India's defence needs, says Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday blamed the Congress-led UPA of 'ignoring' the country's defence needs and doing nothing at a time when neighbouring China and Pakistan were strengthening their respective air forces.She said while the decision to acquire fighter aircraft was hanging fire, the neighbouring countries were adding modern aircraft to their fleet. "I would want to give you the picture of how we stand precarious sometimes in decision-making and it is requirement for the leadership to take that call. "How was our neighbourhood developing in the last 10 years? China added 400 aircraft between 2004 and 2015. Fourth generation fighter aircraft like J-10, J-11, J-16, Su-27, Su-30 were all being added to the Chinese arsenal. Even fifth generation stealth fighters were being added," she said.The defence minister was speaking during a discussion on Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha.She said Pakistan too increased its total number of aircraft by more than double. They had bought in F-16s and JF-17 class Chinese aircraft to their force, the minister said. "Now, if this is what China and Pakistan were doing, what were we doing in India? In 2002, we had 42 squadrons. In 2007, this came down to 36 squadrons. Further, by the time it was 2015, it was reduced to 33 squadrons," Sitharaman said."We, who should have supplied the Air Force with enough power, the motion having commenced in 2001 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, were moving at a snail's pace and we did not have even by 2014 what was moved by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the minister added. PTI RR CS SRY