Upendra Kushwaha to join UPA today

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Days after quitting the NDA, Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) is all set to join the UPA fold on Thursday, a Congress leader said.Kushwaha has already held talks with the Congress leadership and a formal announcement will be made at the party headquarters soon, he said.The former Union minister's joining the UPA is likely to give a boost to the formation of a grand alliance in Bihar to counter the NDA combine of Bhartiya Janata Party-Janata Dal(U)-Lok Janshakti Party."Kushwaha has already held talks with top Congress leadership and his joining the UPA fold is only a formality now," a top Congress leader, who was part of the talks, told PTI.The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are already part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and are seeking to give a fight to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.The saffron alliance had swept the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, winning 31 of the state's 40 seats.