upGrad ups the Ante for its Digital Marketing Learners, Conducts Valedictory Ceremony at MICA

AHMEDABAD, India, April 22, 2019 --With ~25 percent of eligible 18-24 age group in India enrolled in higher education, online is poised to play a significant role in driving access to a large base of learners. Creating a case for online education, the valedictory ceremony at MICA continues to be a crucial platform to establish a better connection with online distance students. In a bid to better facilitate learners, a variety of learning methods are also being used in an attempt to bridge the distance, which also include one-on-one industry mentorship, hands-on training on key marketing tools and career progression assistance.Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD at upGrad, who was present at the event expressed his views on initiating this one of its kind practice, "Amidst today's hectic schedules, it is commendable to see people take time out and invest in formal education programs to skill themselves better. We, at upGrad, recognise their unflinching commitment and zeal and truly believe that they deserve to have this day to call their own and celebrate their diligence."This is an offline valedictory ceremony for 250+ learners, who have completed the 6-month online digital marketing program . The learners, who have been so far studying completely online, now got a chance to experience the university from which they received an alumni status.Shraddha Agrawal from Bundi, Rajasthan proudly shared her feelings on completing the program and remarked, "I am extremely happy to be a part of this valedictory ceremony. I had never thought that I would have ever got an opportunity to get convocated at MICA, given that I come from a small town in Rajasthan and there was not much guidance available. After completing my graduation, I received a mixed bag of advice from people, with suggestions ranging from taking government job exams to building a conventional career in banking. But I held on to my dreams of pursuing a career in digital marketing and I am thankful to upGrad and MICA for helping me fulfilling this goal."Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Anita Basalingappa, Professor, Chairperson - Online Programmes, MICA, commented, "Collaborating with upGrad has helped MICA reach out to more learners, by the virtue of the company being in the online space. For an institute like ours, upholding the quality of education delivered and the execution of support services is of utmost importance and upGrad has exceeded our expectations overall. The enthusiasm shown by the learners today makes me feel proud to be a part of the team that has initiated this program and strengthens our belief in the long-term partnership with upGrad."In the last valedictory session, Mr. Jaikishan Menon, Vice President, Ogilvy and Mather, attended the session with his family. Mr. Menon had completed his post-graduation in 2003 and after a gap of about 16 years from studies; he took up the online course in Digital Marketing at upGrad. He was elated to relive those moments and set a brilliant example for anyone who was hesitant to upskill themselves even at a later stage in life.About upGrad: upGrad was founded in early 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh, with an aim of empowering individuals to reach their full professional potential by providing them with formal educational programs.The company provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology and Management to college students and working professionals. These programs are created by partnering with a number of top academic institutions, including BITS Pilani, IIIT-Bangalore, Cambridge Judge Business School of Executive Education and MICA. The company also has collaborations with some of the industry's best such as Google, Flipkart, Gramener to name a few in order to create a cohesive and practical learning experience.upGrad has powered over 3 lakh careers since its inception. The company has been awarded the 'Best Tech for Education' by IAMAI in 2019. The company received the 'Best Education Brands' award by Economic Times and has made it to LinkedIn's 'Top 25 Startups' in 2018.