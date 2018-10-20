Upgraded Smart Home Appliances and New Energy Products Take Centre Stage at Phase 1 of the Canton Fair

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 15 to 19, Phase 1 of the 124th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) took place in Guangzhou, where it showcased comprehensive industrial demonstrations for electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting products, vehicles spare parts, machinery, hardware & tools, building materials, chemical products and energy products from more than 8700 companies. Smart Home Industry Brings Opportunities for Household Electrical Appliances and the LED market Highlights at the household electrical appliances exhibition zone included the launch of Gree's energy-saving GMV ECO VRF Unit, Haier's latest washing machines with direct-drive technology, and floating window-like all-screen TVs from TCL. As market demand for intelligent technology is growing, companies at the Canton Fair also see opportunities for the LED market as part of the smart home industry. Bin Wei, Deputy General Manager of Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co., Ltd, a professional lighting manufacturer that exports 40% of its products to 110 countries and regions, noted that his company has explored Asian, East European and South American markets through the Canton Fair. New Energy Takes Centre Stage This year's new energy exhibition area introduced advanced solutions in the solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, and wind-energy industries to global buyers. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Ltd, a photovoltaic components and systems manufacturer, brought their latest double-sided solar module. The new design utilises an innovative new back-panel to make use of reflected and scattered light from the module's surroundings, increasing the power yield by up to 30%. Comprehensive Supply Chain Offered for Machinery In addition to product demonstrations, Canton Fair is also helping companies establish a global supply chain and achieve international operations goals. The agricultural machinery manufacturing section has received increased investment in research and development to create a complete industrial chain. Xiong Jun, Deputy General Manager of Changzhou Machinery & Equipment Import & Export Co., Ltd, a company that targets emerging markets, noted, "China has agricultural machinery products covering a wide range of categories meeting diverse consumer needs" and that the Canton Fair has been a unique platform to boost their cooperation with buyers from various countries. "The Canton Fair has always been a key platform to promote international trade from China," said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "In recent years, the export turnover at the Canton Fair has reached approximately US$30 billion. There has never been a better time for exhibitors and buyers to work together and trade more." http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspxAbout Canton Fair The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771924/CANTON_FAIR_phase_1.jpg PWRPWR