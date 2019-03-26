Uphaar tragedy: Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against accused Sushil, Gopal Ansal

(Eds: Recasts intro, para 3) New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday issued Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against accused Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal for failing to appear before it in a case of alleged tampering of evidence in Uphaar cinema hall fire case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued the NBWs against them. The court is hearing a case related to the tampering of records after Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who lost two children in the fire, has sought compliance of the Delhi High Court order directing hearing of matter thrice a week. Krishnamoorthy has been fighting a legal battle on behalf of the victims' families for the last 20 years. A fire at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film "Border" on June 13, 1997 had claimed 59 lives. PTI URD LLP SA