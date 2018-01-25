UPL Q3 net profit rises 25 pc at Rs 579 cr

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd today posted 25.32 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 579 crore in the third quarter of the 2017-18 fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased by 4.78 per cent to Rs 4,313 crore during the December quarter of this fiscal from Rs 4,116 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Expenses remained slightly higher at Rs 3,758 crore as against Rs 3,606 crore in the said period.

The company has nearly 30 manufacturing units in India and abroad. It has a presence in 124 countries.

UPL shares ended the session down by 6.47 per cent at Rs 768.65 apiece on BSE today. PTI LUX SBT