UPL Q4 profit down 72 pc at Rs 206 cr

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Pesticides maker UPL Friday reported a 72 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 206 crore for March 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 737 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the period under review rose to Rs 8,573 crore from Rs 5,809 crore in the year-ago period. For fiscal 2018-19, the net profit fell to Rs 1,447 crore from Rs 2,022 crore in 2017-18. Total income during the year rose to Rs 22,077 crore from Rs 17,920 crore in the year-ago period. The above results of UPL are after excluding Arysta's performance for two months for comparable purposes, the company said. The company's board of directors also announced a bonus of one equity share of Rs 2 each for every two fully-paid up existing equity shares of Rs 2 each for the golden jubilee year. It also approved a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 2 each.