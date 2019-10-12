UPPCB imposes fine of Rs 90 lakh on NHAI for failing to contain dust pollution

Ghaziabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has slapped a fine of Rs 90 lakh on the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) for not taking necessary measures to contain dust pollution. To keep a check on pollution by industrial units, sub-divisional magistrates were instructed to carry out a survey in Ghaziabad. Based on a report prepared by the SDMs after the week-long survey, the UPPCB imposed a fine of Rs 90 lakh on the NHAI, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said."During the construction of roads, the NHAI is not sprinkling water to control dust pollution. Prior to this, pecuniary fine was imposed on the NHAI. Some other units have also been fined for not controlling pollution. A total fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed," the report stated. PTI CORR SNESNE