Uproar in Delhi Assembly over Rajiv Gandhi resolution, BJP MLAs suspended

(Eds: With additional inputs) New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly witnessed uproar over a recent controversial resolution on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, leading to the suspension of three Opposition MLAs for the day and adjournment of proceedings. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was marshalled out of the House when he came into the Well, alleged that he was manhandled and his turban was forcefully removed during the adjournment in the House. As the House proceedings began, Sirsa moved a notice for the "removal of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel" over alleged "changes in recent resolution" moved by a ruling party MLA demanding stripping former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna. Following the request, Goel said that he cannot accept it as such a notice has to be given 14 days in advance. When the Speaker turned down the Opposition's request, Sirsa came into the Well, prompting Goel to order the BJP legislator to be marshalled out. The Speaker then suspended Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta, Sirsa and BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan for the day from House proceedings. Thereafter, Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes. "I had gone to the Speaker to initiate a discussion on the 1984 Sikh riots... We moved a resolution that the Congress be declared a party of murderers and I requested that this resolution should be passed by the Delhi Assembly. As soon as I said this, the Speaker asked the marshals to throw me out," Sirsa alleged. "The marshals removed my turban and I pleaded, 'please do no remove my turban'. Is it a crime to speak about Sikhs in this Assembly? In the presence of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, I was insulted and thrown out of the Assembly," he said. Talking to reporters outside the House, Gupta and Sirsa also alleged that the "content of the resolution (on Rajiv Gandhi) was changed" as the ruling party wants to forge alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After the House reassembled, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj accused Sirsa of "manhandling" and "abusing" the marshals. "The marshals were also being lenient towards him and they should have listened to the Speaker. He assaulted the marshals and prevented them from doing their work. He had deliberately inserted his foot inside a chair and when the marshals were close to freeing it, he started shouting 'don't take off my turban'. "He took off his turban. By using religion, you are trying to create pressure on the Assembly and the police. He is trying to create drama. He should be suspended for at least two sessions," Bhardwaj said. Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel referred the matter to the Privileges Committee. PTI BUN SLB SMN