Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over attack on RSS members in Bundi

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly Thursday witnessed an uproar over an alleged attack on an RSS 'shakha' in Bundi district.On Wednesday, RSS members were involved in an altercation with a group of people in a Bundi neighbourhood after they demanded that a park, where children were playing, be vacated so that a 'shakha' could be held. Heated exchanges took place and the RSS members were allegedly beaten up.Superintendent of Police (Bundi) Mamta Gupta told PTI that three people were arrested in the case. They were produced before a SDM court and sent to judicial custody, she said, adding that it was a trivial issue.During Zero Hour on Thursday, BJP legislator Madan Dilawar raised the issue of the alleged attack, saying that such incidents cannot be tolerated. He accused the police of negligence and said a video of the incident has surfaced.Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria also joined him. He demanded that the government must inform the House what action it took in the case."The matter is serious and there is resentment in people. If the government has taken any action then they should inform the House," Kataria said. At this, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal raised an objection, saying as per the rules, only that person who has raised an issue can speak on it.This led to an uproar by BJP legislators, who reached near the well of the House and started shouting slogans against the government. Speaker C P Joshi tried to pacify them.Kataria alleged that the government was trying to protect the culprits. BJP legislators also alleged that leaders of the ruling party had made objectionable remarks on the sensitive issue. To this, the Speaker said such remarks, if any, would be expunged from the proceedings.Dhariwal then informed the House about the incident. He said an FIR has been registered against five people and gave assurance that all accused will be arrested soon. He added that it was a minor issue and nobody was injured. PTI AG IJT