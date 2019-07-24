Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over 'conversions'

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) BJP legislators stormed the well of the Rajasthan assembly on Wednesday and raised slogans demanding a reply from the ruling Congress on alleged religious conversions in Ajmer district's Kishangarh town. Raising the issue in the assembly, Ajmer MLA Vasudev Devnani said there is tension in Kishangarh and alleged that three Christian women were pressurising children aged 12-15 years to convert and lured them by financial support. "Rajasthan is running like a factory of religious conversion and poor children are being targeted," Devnani said. The Bharatiya Janata Party legislator claimed that such "conversions" were happening in Ajmer and Jaipur, and demanded that the state government immediately take measures to stop it. BJP legislators joined Devnani in demanding a reply from the government about what action it had taken. However, Speaker C P Joshi went on with the listed business of the House, leading to an uproar. Amid a din, the Speaker directed to expunge the remarks of the protesting BJP legislators, who then came in the well and started shouting slogans. The BJP legislators returned to their seats after the Speaker asked the state government to give a statement in the House on Thursday. PTI AGHMB