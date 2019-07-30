Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over issue of rape victim who set herself on fire

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed an uproar on Tuesday when the opposition BJP raised the issue of a rape victim, who died after setting herself onfire at a police station here demanding the arrest of the accused, and staged a walk out.The woman immolated herself at the Vaishali nagar police station on Sunday, demanding the arrest of her husband's relative for allegedly raping her, and died during treatment on Monday.BJP MLAs said police took no action on the FIR lodged by the woman on June 5 and instead insulted her. They demanded that the guilty police officers be terminated. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore said the government has become insensitive and crimes against women were on the rise in the state.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal intervened but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow him and called the name of another legislator, Pushpendra Singh, to speak on his adjournment motion.The BJP members created an uproar in the House following this and staged the walk out. After some time, the BJP legislators again started an uproar when the speaker did not let them speak on some other adjournment motion.They stormed to the Well and continued their protest. When the house was not in order, the speaker adjourned the House for half-an-hour. PTI SDA IJT