Uproar in R'than Assembly over farm-loan waiver

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned thrice on Friday following an uproar in the House, with the BJP seeking clarity from the ruling Congress over the farm-loan waiver order. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria dubbed the state government's loan-waiver order "handicapped" and claimed it was creating confusion among the farmers. "What was the purpose of bringing out a 'handicapped' order? It should be clarified how much money was deposited in the farmers' bank accounts as the government had promised to waive the loans in 10 days," the BJP leader said. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore asked the government the date when the funds would be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers, saying rhetoric would not suffice. On December 19, two days after being sworn in, the Congress government waived short-term crop loans from cooperative banks and loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers from other banks. In the run-up to the assembly elections, the Congress had promised to waive the farm loans in the state within 10 days of coming to power. Responding to the Opposition, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government had taken a decision and its implementation would take time. The government's intention is that maximum farmers benefit from the loan waiver, Gehlot said. The chief minister said a committee had been formed to decide the eligibility criteria and his government had also written to the Centre to help the state get the farmers out of financial crisis. He attacked the BJP for describing the order as "handicapped". "I object to the Opposition terming the government order 'handicapped'. An order can never be handicapped, but it (is) thinking of the opposition. Our ideology and policies are clear." Following Gehlot's reply, the Opposition raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House, alleging that the Congress' 10-day promise was deceiving. BJP legislator Suresh Rawat wore a T-shirt with the words, 'waive-off farmers loans', emblazoned on it. Amid the din, Speaker C P Joshi adjourned the House for half-an-hour. After the session resumed, BJP legislators once again disrupted the proceedings, following which Joshi adjourned it for five minutes. As soon as the House resumed, BJP legislators, led by Rathore, started shouting slogans to waive-off the farmers' loans, even as two CPI(M) legislators raised slogans against the BJP legislators to stop shedding "crocodile tears". Amidst noisy scenes, debate on the governor's speech continued as the Speaker did not pay heed to the BJP legislators. In reply to the governor's speech, Congress legislators highlighted the announcements of the government for the next five years, whereas members in the Opposition seemed critical. Rathore said the government had not specified how it would arrange Rs 1,166 crore to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 3,500 per month, not mentioning its intention on implementing the 10-per cent reservation for "economically-weaker" section of the general category and condemned the allegations for finding flaws in the Barmer refinery project. The House was later adjourned till Monday. PTI AGHMB