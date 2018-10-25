UPS Announces Additional Investment in India With Full Ownership of Express Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- UPS announces full ownership of express services unit in India - Following the opening of new facilities in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, UPS consolidates and strengthens its position in IndiaUPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced further investment to attain full ownership in its express services unit in India. The company previously held a majority position in an express services joint venture, which exclusively served UPS's international express small package shipping business in India. UPS helps large businesses and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in India expand trade with customers throughout the global marketplace. UPS's move to obtain full ownership, along with planned network upgrades, demonstrates the company's commitment to invest strategically in high-growth international markets and countries with expanding economies such as India, one of the world's fastest growing economies."The World Bank tells us that the global economy will expand by $6.5 trillion between 2017 and 2019. India will be the third-highest growth country with its gross domestic product (GDP) expected to account for 8.6% of this expansion[1]. In recent years, India has emerged as a key player in the shipping and logistics sector and UPS is poised to play a leading role in supporting international trade and supply chain related needs," said Rami Suleiman, UPS President for Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (ISMEA). "Full ownership in our international small package express business in India will position UPS for its next phases of expansion in India and the region."Over the past several years, UPS has invested heavily in building its air freight services. The company has acquired new capabilities, technology and expertise and has implemented new performance standards to increase its overall operational capacity. Recently, UPS inaugurated a facility at Hyderabad to provide integrated services for small package, supply chain solutions and contract logistics, which offers greater efficiency and competitiveness to businesses. In April, UPS continued its investment strategy in India by enhancing its network with the opening of another integrated logistics facility in Ahmedabad. From this location customers are provided a 48-hour delivery timeline to markets in the US and Europe. This capability is especially attractive for businesses in Gujarat - a strategic choice given Gujarat's contribution to a quarter of India's goods exports."Logistics plays an increasingly important role for businesses seeking competitive advantages through expanded trade across borders. Our supply chain management expertise helps customers simplify doing business, speed adoption of technology and facilitate rapid emergence of specialized sectors such as industrial manufacturing, high-tech, pharmaceutical manufacturing and other allied industry segments. This investment is a catalyst for growth and will support further expansions," said Rachid Fergati, Managing Director, Indian subcontinent for UPS. "With full ownership, we consolidate our position after thirty years of existence in India. We are well-positioned at the intersection of connectivity, technology and efficiency to help businesses realize their growth potential," added Fergati.Attaining full ownership in its international small package express business in India is part of UPS's global network investment strategy. UPS, moves approximately 3% of the world's GDP* and reaches 220 countries and territories daily. With more than a century of experience, UPS continues to invest in capacity and technologies to build the smart global logistics network which services increasing international trade demands.About UPS UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, visit pressroom.ups.com/RSS or follow @UPS_News.* based on 2017 global shipping data analysis[1] Data from World BankSource: UPS PWRPWR