UPSC civil services prelims exam results declared

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Friday declared the results of the civil services preliminary examination, a government order said.The results of the examination held on June 2 can be seen on UPSC web site-- www.upsc.gov.in."The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the detailed application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019, which will be available on the web site https://upsconline.nic.in during the period from August 01, 2019 (Thursday) to August 16, 2019 (Friday) till 6:00 P.M," the government said in a statement. It said the e-admit card along with the time table of the main examination will be uploaded on the Commission's Website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination. "Changes, if any, in the postal address or e-mail address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the Commission at once," it said.The candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through the civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on the website only after the entire process examination is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of civil services examination, the statement said.The civil services exam is conducted annually in three phases -- prelims, mains and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. PTI ABS ABS TIRTIR