UPSC seeks fresh applications from pvt sector specialists applying for JS posts

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The UPSC has sought fresh applications from over 6,000 private sector specialists who have applied for 10 posts of joint secretaries in the central government through 'lateral entry' mode, the DoPT said Tuesday.In a statement, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said the task of selection of suitable candidates from amongst those who had applied for the posts in select government departments through 'lateral entry' mode was entrusted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by the competent authority on October 29."All candidates who have already submitted their applications online to the DoPT are now requested to fill up a Detailed Application Form (DAF) which seeks to obtain additional specific information from the candidates regarding qualifications and experience so as to facilitate the selection process," it said.The term lateral entry refers to the appointment of specialists, mainly those from private sector, in government organisations.An email is also being issued separately to each of the candidates who have applied, through their registered email ID indicated in their online applications submitted in response to the DoPT advertisement.The candidates may access the link indicated in the email and submit online all the requisite information asked for in the DAF before 6 pm on January 1.Detailed information about the process is available on the website of UPSC (http://www.upsc.gov.in) and DoPT (https://lateral.nic.in). All candidates are advised to visit the website as well as check their registered emails for detailed information, it said.The DoPT had invited applications from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of joint secretary on contract basis on June 10.The ten department/ministries of the government are: Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Commerce.A total of 6,077 applications were received by the DoPT for the 10 joint secretary posts.Usually, the posts of joint secretaries are manned by IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS officers recruited through civil services examination conducted by the UPSC.Citing the names of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was also a bureaucrat, and the then deputy chairman of planning commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who was appointed through lateral recruitment route, the government had said there was no adverse effect on the morale of the civil servants due to such appointments.In a written reply to Lok Sabha in July, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had said the government had decided to undertake lateral recruitment of 10 joint secretaries on contractual basis in order to achieve the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augmenting the availability of manpower.Government think tank Niti Ayog, in its three-year action agenda 2017-18 to 2019-20, highlighted it was essential that specialists be inducted into the system through lateral entry on fixed-term contract, the minister said.The Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) submitted a report in February, 2017 in which it has inter alia been observed that there was a shortage of officers at the joint secretary, director, deputy secretary levels, due to reduction in recruitment in the service during 1995-2002."Based on the recommendation of SGoS, the government has decided to undertake lateral recruitment of 10 joint secretaries on contract basis in order to achieve the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augment the availability of manpower," the minister had said. PTI ACB AAR