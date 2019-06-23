Upset over divorce, UP man ends his life

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Khalapar locality here, a year after his divorce, police said on Sunday. The man, Shehzad, was living at his relatives' house and took the extreme step on Saturday, they said.When the relatives received no response after knocking at the door of Shehzad's room, they informed the police. A police team broke open the door and found his body hanging from the ceiling, they said.He was divorced from his wife a year ago and was probably under stress due to which he committed suicide, police said. PTI CORR CK