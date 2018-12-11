Upset over fight at home, Haryana man pushes children into fire then jumps himself

Ambala (Haryana), Dec 11 (PTI) Upset over a fight at his home, a man in Haryana's Ambala pushed his two children into fire and then himself jumped into it, police said Tuesday.On Monday, Deepak Kumar got upset over a quarrel at his home. He then took his children to the roof and pushed them -- a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl -- into flames of burning dry dung manure. He himself then jumped into the fire, according to a complaint filed with police.The neighbours took the three to a nearby hospital, which referred them to PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said. The children were stated to be out of danger, while the condition of Deepak was serious, police said.A case has been registered and investigation is underway, assistant sub-inspector of police, Balbir Singh, said. PTI CORR SUN AD SOMSOM