Upset over inaction, Delhi man sets himself on fire inside police station

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Upset over police inaction, a 37-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide on Wednesday by setting himself on fire inside the premises of Delhi's Nihal Vihar Police Station, officials said.Rahul, a resident of Nangloi, alleged that in December he had filed a complaint against a person after he had a fight with him over Rs 60,000. The complaint was being handled by one of the Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) of Nihal Vihar Police Station, a senior police officer said.Upset over inaction in the matter, Rahul went to the police station around 2.30 pm with a bottle of petrol and set himself on fire in front of police personnel and others.They managed to save him after covering him with a blanket. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. He sustained burn injuries on his chest and face, the officer said. A case has been registered and the ASI who was handling the complaint filed by Rahul has been suspended, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM