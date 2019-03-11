Upset over poor performance in exams, Class 12 student jumps off building in Rajasthan

Sikar, Mar 11 (PTI) Upset over poor performance in exam, a Class 12 student of a private school here allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping off from sixth floor of an under construction building, police said.The boy, a resident of Todi Nagar area, was apparently suffering from depression for not being able to score well in exams, officials at Udhyog Nagar police station said. He died instantly after allegedly jumping from the under construction building near Income Tax office, police said.He was soon rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.The matter is being investigated, officials said. PTI CORR AG SOMSOM